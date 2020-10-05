-
A second teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Avenanna Propst at Concord Mills Mall on Dec. 28, police…
-
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Concord last week, police said.Omarrion Hudson was arrested by…
-
Police responded to calls about possible shooters at two Charlotte-area malls Saturday night. No one was hurt in either of the incidents, but these events…
-
The Sea Life Charlotte-Concord Aquarium in the Concord Mills Mall is now open to the public. A couple hundred people gathered for the opening ceremonies…
-
A truckload of sharks just got to the Charlotte area. The delivery from the Florida Keys pulled up to a soon-to-be open aquarium at Concord Mills…
-
If you've ever visited the Concord Mills mall, you've probably had to sit in traffic for at least a few minutes. That's because Exit 49 off I-85 is the…
-
Welcome to "A Trifling Place," a podcast dedicated to exploring the ins-and-outs of Charlotte.So when I first arrived in Charlotte, I was handed the…