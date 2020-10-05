-
Monday's ruling by a three-judge panel that North Carolina's current Congressional maps are unconstitutional could mean the current election schedule for…
-
This week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on congressional redistricting in North Carolina revolved around the roles of race and politics in the redistricting…
-
Updated 1:34 p.m.In a 5-3 decision, the US Supreme Court ruled Monday that two North Carolina Congressional Districts are illegal racial gerrymanders. The…
-
Next Tuesday, North Carolina voters will go to the polls to vote in a primary again.It’s a special primary election for seats in the U.S. House of…
-
With the release of the ‘contingent’ congressional district maps by the Republicans, my immediate reaction upon seeing the map was an emphatic “wow.”…
-
A special state legislative committee has approved a new Congressional district map that would dramatically alter district lines, including those that…