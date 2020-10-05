Congressional Redistricting

-
RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators are already starting the process of redrawing the state's current congressional map after state judges last week…
There were two blockbuster rulings Monday about North Carolina’s political maps. One upheld newly redrawn state legislative maps for the General Assembly.…
RALEIGH — North Carolina judges on Monday blocked the state's congressional map from being used in the 2020 elections, ruling that voters had a strong…
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court enters its final week of decisions with two politically charged issues unresolved, whether to rein in political…
County Boards of Elections across the state of North Carolina are waiting on the content of absentee ballots meant to be ready three weeks ago. The delay…
The state has now missed two deadlines to begin the process of printing absentee ballots for November’s election, as courts consider how to deal with…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on two closely watched gerrymandering cases Monday but sidestepped the main issue — whether it's illegal to draw districts to…
North Carolina has seen several efforts to take partisanship out of redistricting. The latest appeal comes from two Mecklenburg County residents –…
The filing period for candidates running for local and state races this November started Monday.Candidates and their supporters packed into Mecklenburg…
The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed a lower-court order that would have forced North Carolina Republican lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional…