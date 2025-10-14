© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

GOP leaders plan to redraw Congressional map

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 14, 2025 at 9:28 AM EDT

Republican leaders in the North Carolina General Assembly said yesterday that they’re planning to redraw the state’s Congressional map to boost Republicans’ chances. The state’s U.S. Representatives already went from an even 7-7 split to 10 Republicans and four Democrats, after the most recent Republican maps.

Now, Senate Leader Phil Berger says the legislature will answer President Trump’s call for states to make it harder to elect Democrats. The General Assembly returns next week.
Tags
GOPCongressional Redistricting
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain