GOP leaders plan to redraw Congressional map
Republican leaders in the North Carolina General Assembly said yesterday that they’re planning to redraw the state’s Congressional map to boost Republicans’ chances. The state’s U.S. Representatives already went from an even 7-7 split to 10 Republicans and four Democrats, after the most recent Republican maps.
Now, Senate Leader Phil Berger says the legislature will answer President Trump’s call for states to make it harder to elect Democrats. The General Assembly returns next week.