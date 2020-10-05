-
-
North Carolina will be joining a program that seeks to improve cybersecurity.Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press release Wednesday that the state will be…
-
Most Mecklenburg County computer systems used by the public are now back online after an early December cyber-attack. County Manager Dena Diorio told…
-
To learn more about ransomware, WFAE's Mark Rumsey spoke to Dan Lorhmann. He’s the chief strategist and security officer at Security Mentor, a Michigan…
-
This week President Barack Obama has been rolling out the White House’s strategy to combat cyber attacks. North Carolina A&T is a part of that…
-
At the moment, all 18 South Carolina state agencies have their own chief information officers responsible for keeping the data doors locked against bad…
-
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley says nearly 6 million residents had their social security and bank account numbers stolen by hackers in a September…