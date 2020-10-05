-
One of the state’s leading gay and transgender rights groups announced Tuesday that it will not endorse incumbents who are running for re-election in the…
Clergy, activists and churchgoers gathered in a show of support at Wedgewood Church Monday after an anti-gay slur was painted on the church's…
Chris Sgro, executive director of Equality NC and one of North Carolina's loudest opponents of House Bill 2, is leaving his organization later this…
A 65-year-old newspaper carrier for the Charlotte Observer was shot and killed early in his route Wednesday morning. A second, unidentified man was also…
Activists groups like Equality NC and the Human Rights Campaign say they will fight to reinstate protections that were nullified by the Charlotte City…
There is a chance House Bill 2 could be repealed, in its entirety, next week.That’s according to both Governor Pat McCrory’s office and a North Carolina…
North Carolina lawmakers return to Raleigh on Wednesday for a special session. The goal of Republican leaders is to shut down a provision in Charlotte’s…
On any given Monday the Charlotte City Council considers dozens of measures. Tonight, it will have just one.It’s a proposal to broaden the city’s…