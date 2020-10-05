-
The state of North Carolina sued on Tuesday to seek financial damages from companies associated with so-called “forever chemicals” released for decades from a Bladen County plant into the Cape Fear River.
State regulators and environmentalists have reached an agreement with chemical maker Chemours that adds new requirements for preventing contamination of…
Drinking water in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County met federal standards again in 2019, and regular testing also found no problems with unregulated…
Elevated levels of industrial pollutants in North Carolina rivers are almost certainly not limited to areas near Wilmington and Fayetteville.
North Carolina's top environmental official hopes one of the country's largest chemical companies will change how it operates now that it has been hit…
State and federal health officials want to test whether neighbors of a chemical company near Fayetteville are carrying little-understood industrial…
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he wants to address the problems of water and air pollution by increasing resources for the state’s…
North Carolina officials say tests have detected elevated levels of the unregulated compound GenX at 34 additional wells near the chemical company…