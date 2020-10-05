Governor McCrory

-
Five former North Carolina governors criticized two amendments on the November ballot that they say would weaken the governor’s office and threaten the…
-
Nearly a month after Election Day, Republican Governor Pat McCrory has conceded the race to Democrat Roy Cooper. Usually concession speeches happen in…
-
Gov. Pat McCrory's campaign and its supporters have filed a lot of complaints about the election. There are complaints about the counting of absentee…
-
Cliff Barrows, the longtime music director and friend of the Rev. Billy Graham, was eulogized at Calvary Church in south Charlotte on Tuesday morning. He…
-
If you listen to the latest round of gubernatorial campaign ads, you’d either think teacher pay has skyrocketed or plummeted under Governor Pat McCrory.…
-
Facts are often the first casualty in tough political races. They can be twisted and distorted to allow a candidate to claim a victory even one they don’t…
-
Update 4:50Gov. Pat McCrory issued an executive order Tuesday that he says clarifies House Bill 2 and provides new protections for state employees based…
-
One of the complaints lodged in January by the group Progress North Carolina Action said McCrory should have included on his economic disclosure statement…
-
The toll lanes scheduled to be built along Interstate 77 have drawn the ire of public officials in Mooresville, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville. Those…