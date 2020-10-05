-
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services has approved CaroMont Health’s plan to build a hospital in Belmont near Interstate 85 and state…
-
Novant Health is asking state regulators to approve a $29.4 million expansion of its Matthews Medical Center in a project that includes spending $2.2…
-
Updated Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019Atrium Health has asked state regulators for permission to build a new hospital off I-77 in Cornelius. Atrium applied for a…
-
CaroMont Health announced plans Friday for its second hospital in Gaston County, near Belmont Abbey College. CaroMont is a regional nonprofit health care…
-
Patients rate hospitals in the Carolinas as good but not great. That's according to a Kaiser Health News analysis of the federal government's new star…
-
Carolinas HealthCare System is eliminating its number two executive's job as part of cost-cutting measures. The Charlotte-based system announced Tuesday…
-
State lawmakers began digging into the details of Governor Pat McCrory’s budget today as did state agencies, lobbyists and, reporters too. McCrory plans…
-
North Carolina health officials say they inadvertently disclosed the personal information of almost 49,000 children receiving Medicaid coverage.The state…
-
Charlotte TalksEarlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control warned us about the spread of a deadly, antibiotic-resistant "nightmare bacteria." The strain called…
-
The Centers for Disease Control estimates one out of every twenty patients winds up with an infection when they get treated in a hospital. Those…