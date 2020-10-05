-
Charlotte Area Transit System says it’s partnering with ride-hailing service Lyft for passengers who are too far away from two of its light rail…
-
The Charlotte City Council on Monday unanimously approved new rules for taxi operators designed to level the playing field with ride-sharing services such…
-
Late last week, a judge dismissed two lawsuits against the City of Charlotte. Both were brought by taxi companies and alleged a pay-to-play scheme…
-
Charlotte City Council is giving up the idea of regulating drivers for app-based ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. Uber, Lyft and a smaller service…
-
The city of Charlotte is looking to regulate drivers for smartphone-based ridesharing services including Uber-X and Lyft. But taxi drivers say the…
-
This week's topics (in addition to Alpacas): The tension between North Carolina water regulators and environmentalists over coal ash, reaction to news…
-
You may be seeing more cars with those fuzzy pink mustaches attached to their grilles in the coming weeks. The app-based ride sharing service Lyft has…
-
The Charlotte City Council is wary of a spate of new tech companies in town that let people hail a lift from a driver who has not gone through the…
-
Two new ways to get around town have landed in Charlotte: they let you skirt traditional taxi and limo options and summon a ride through your smart…