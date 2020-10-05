-
Three people are dead and six others wounded by gunfire after an impromptu block party near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street…
-
Hundreds of people gathered in Charlotte Wednesday evening during the third week of protests in the city. An event called the Black Men United March and…
-
Five years ago, nine people were murdered when a white supremacist opened fire during a Bible study group at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South…
-
Former City Council member and state Senator Malcolm Graham said Thursday that he will run for the council's District 2 seat this fall.Last week, District…
-
Former state Sen. Malcolm Graham of Charlotte says in the wake of Tuesday's fatal killings at UNC Charlotte, the community should focus on the families…
-
WFAE kicks off its election coverage Tuesday night from 7 to 8 p.m. WFAE’s David Boraks will be joined in studio by Democratic former state Sen. Malcolm…
-
The shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue is all too familiar to brothers Malcolm and Melvin Graham. Their sister, Cynthia Graham Hurd, was one of the…
-
Tuesday is primary Election Day in North Carolina, but it’s essentially the general election in Mecklenburg County races for sheriff and district…
-
Charlotte resident Malcolm Graham told jurors in the Dylann Roof trial Friday how much of a void is in his life because of the murder of his sister.…
-
A federal judge on Monday approved Dylann Roof’s request to represent himself in his hate crimes trial in Charleston. Roof is charged in the June, 2015…