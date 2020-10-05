-
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff's official said.Two…
TORONTO — A man wearing a police uniform went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, killing 13 people, in the deadliest…
Michel Martin speaks with Mark Bryant of the Gun Violence Archive about the number of mass shootings that took place in 2019.
The victims were all Asian males between 25 and 35. "Most of them had jerseys on," said the deputy police chief. "And it looks like something terrible happened."
LANCASTER, S.C. — Two men were fatally shot early Saturday at a South Carolina sports bar and eight other people were wounded in the gunfire, authorities…
There is no single definition of mass shooting. The F.B.I. doesn't define mass shooting but does define an active shooter as one or more individuals…