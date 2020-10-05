-
County commissioners from Gaston and Mecklenburg agreed in principle Wednesday to push for restarting the Mountain Island Lake Marine Commission, which…
-
Federal regulators say Duke Energy did not violate its license when it released water from Catawba River dams in June that caused flooding downstream. But…
-
Nearly 100 people have applied for financial help from the U.S. Small Business Administration after severe flooding hit areas near the Catawba River last…
-
One of the areas hardest hit by flooding in Charlotte Sunday night was the Lake Drive/Riverside Drive neighborhood, on the Catawba River below Mountain…
-
Updated 11:54 a.m.Heavy rains across North Carolina over the weekend caused flash floods and evacuations in some areas because of rising waters. The Red…
-
Mecklenburg County's drinking water met federal standards for safety and quality again last year. That's according to the annual report out from Charlotte…
-
Follow-up tests last week found no arsenic in Mountain Island Lake, according to a report from the state Department of Environmental Quality. Tests…
-
Duke Energy has stopped draining coal ash ponds into Mountain Island Lake after recent county tests found elevated levels of arsenic in the water. State…
-
A judge has allowed environmental groups to join a state lawsuit against Duke Energy over water pollution from coal plants. The judge granted the Catawba…
-
Duke and Progress Energy will not have to clean up seepages from fourteen coal ash ponds, according to a ruling from the North Carolina Environmental…