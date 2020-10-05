-
The Charlotte Hornets might have just 16 wins in 48 tries so far this season, but the future is bright according to NBA assistant coaches, who selected…
-
Despite a less-than-stellar performance from Mother Nature, Charlotte appeared to pull off the long weekend of uptown events for the NBA All-Star game…
-
NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte has come and gone. Fans packed the Spectrum Center Sunday night for the All-Star game, in which Team LeBron beat Team…
-
For some, All-Star weekend is a chance to experience a celebrity sighting or buy merchandise representing their favorite NBA player. For others, it's all…
-
This All-Star weekend, the NBA takes center stage. But around Charlotte, the mothers, wives and partners of your favorite players held events to empower…
-
With NBA All-Star game uptown this weekend, the Charlotte Hornets are getting more attention.But there was a time when Charlotte was a two-basketball-team…
-
T-shirts, buttons and shoes are just some of the basketball gear people are buying and selling in uptown Charlotte for this NBA All-Star Weekend. The game…
-
After the North Carolina General Assembly passed House Bill 2 nearly three years ago, the NBA canceled its All-Star Game that was supposed to be held in…
-
If you're anywhere near uptown Charlotte Friday, don't expect business - or traffic - as usual. It's buzzing with preparations for NBA All-Star Weekend that begins Friday night.
-
The NBA’s All-Stars and thousands of their fans are descending on Charlotte for activities surrounding Sunday’s game at the Spectrum Center. More than 150…