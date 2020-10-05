-
North Carolina will release its A-to-F school letter grades Wednesday – and they’ll be calculated the same way they were last year. That’s despite…
-
The General Assembly's new state budget just landed on Governor Cooper's desk, with a resounding thud.The plan received final approval Thursday.Now, the…
-
The leaders of North Carolina's House of Representatives had hoped to unveil their state budget sometime this week. But hashing out their spending plan is…
-
Tuesday afternoon the lead budget writers for North Carolina's Senate gave us the budgetary equivalent of a movie trailer. Here's Senate Pro-Tem Phil…
-
Republican leaders of the North Carolina Senate have released the highlights of their proposed state budget. The $22.9 billion plan represents a 2.5…
-
On Wednesday the North Carolina Senate passed a tax cut bill with a catchy name. This vote was never in doubt. The bill passed the House Tuesday in a…
-
The North Carolina House of Representatives followed the Senate's lead Thursday afternoon, voting 70-48 to repeal and replace the controversial House Bill…
-
It's tax time in Raleigh. No, the General Assembly has not moved up your filing deadline, you've still got until April 15 to get your taxes done.But this…
-
Three Superior Court judges are now deliberating a case that could have broad implications for how the state of North Carolina is run.The plaintiff is…
-
For the second time, a North Carolina Senate committee has attempted to hold a confirmation hearing for a member of Governor Roy Cooper's cabinet. And,…