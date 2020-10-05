-
This story was updated at 12 p.m. Sept. 11.Superintendent Earnest Winston named a new cabinet Tuesday, promoting experienced Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools…
-
Project LIFT, a public-private partnership aimed at improving Charlotte schools, has received extra money to continue its work with West Charlotte High…
-
This school year marks the sixth year for CMS’s Project LIFT. A total of $55 million dollars in private donations have gone into the effort to turnaround…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said the district has not seen the achievement gains it had hoped for at Project LIFT…
-
Thirteen Charlotte elementary schools are hoping to get some of the same flexibility as charter schools. It could be granted under the state’s Restart…
-
Two Project LIFT schools tried something of an experiment a few years ago. They added extra days to the school calendar to help students learn, but those…
-
Some ambitious goals were set five years ago to help nine struggling schools in west Charlotte. An initiative called Project LIFT was launched. Project…
-
Project LIFT plans to continue working with West Charlotte High School and the schools that feed into it for at least a sixth year. The schools have seen…
-
Project LIFT leaders heard a lot of numbers Wednesday about the nine, struggling CMS schools in west Charlotte they’re trying to improve. Test scores are…
-
Teachers are learning a new way to teach students in the nine Project LIFT schools in CMS. Directions are often scripted and praise is kept to a minimum…