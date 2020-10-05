-
Dominion Energy of Virginia said Wednesday it has completed its acquisition of South Carolina utility SCANA. The closing comes after Dominion won final…
The $15 billion sale of the South Carolina-based SCANA, the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas, to Dominion Energy of Virginia appears to be…
As SCANA and South Carolina Electric & Gas are selling off more than a dozen properties to pay for refunds to electric ratepayers, the South Carolina…
State regulators approved Dominion Energy’s $15 billion purchase of troubled South Carolina-based utility SCANA Friday. South Carolina’s Public Service…
Troubled utility SCANA has reached a $2 billion settlement with the South Carolina customers who sued after they were charged high rates to pay for the…
Monthly bills for South Carolina Electric and Gas customers will be lower for a while. On Monday a judge allowed a temporary rate cut of 15 percent to…
Shareholders of SCANA voted Tuesday to sell the South Carolina utility to Virginia-based Dominion Energy, which has agreed to swallow billions of dollars…
Updated 2:03 p.m.Virginia's Dominion Energy said Wednesday it will buy embattled South Carolina electric utility SCANA for about $7.9 billion in stock.…
Updated 1:50 p.m.South Carolina Electric & Gas is offering to cut customer rates by 3.5 percent immediately, and more in the future, as part of a proposed…
The parent company of one of the utilities that abandoned a nuclear power project in South Carolina says two of its top executives are retiring. The moves…