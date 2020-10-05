-
Dominion Energy is offering buyouts less than three months after purchasing the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas.
Dominion Energy of Virginia said Wednesday it has completed its acquisition of South Carolina utility SCANA. The closing comes after Dominion won final…
Monthly bills for South Carolina Electric and Gas customers will be lower for a while. On Monday a judge allowed a temporary rate cut of 15 percent to…
Shareholders of SCANA voted Tuesday to sell the South Carolina utility to Virginia-based Dominion Energy, which has agreed to swallow billions of dollars…
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.Associated Press ATLANTA — Georgia's utility regulators are allowing construction to continue on two new nuclear reactors, despite…
Updated 1:50 p.m.South Carolina Electric & Gas is offering to cut customer rates by 3.5 percent immediately, and more in the future, as part of a proposed…
The parent company of one of the utilities that abandoned a nuclear power project in South Carolina says two of its top executives are retiring. The moves…