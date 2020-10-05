-
Schools are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Tuesday is also a day off for most — but not all — students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg…
-
Temperatures plunged into the mid-teens Wednesday night, encasing the day's snowfall in a layer of ice and creating hazardous driving conditions on roads…
-
CMS students are headed back to school Wednesday morning after three snow days. Schools closed Friday as snow and sleet fell on the region. The ice…
-
How quickly the joy of a snow day disappears when all those make-up days are just around the corner. Many districts across North Carolina including CMS…