V.C. Summer Nuclear Plant

-
Shareholders of SCANA voted Tuesday to sell the South Carolina utility to Virginia-based Dominion Energy, which has agreed to swallow billions of dollars…
-
Updated 2:03 p.m.Virginia's Dominion Energy said Wednesday it will buy embattled South Carolina electric utility SCANA for about $7.9 billion in stock.…
-
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.Associated Press ATLANTA — Georgia's utility regulators are allowing construction to continue on two new nuclear reactors, despite…
-
Updated 1:50 p.m.South Carolina Electric & Gas is offering to cut customer rates by 3.5 percent immediately, and more in the future, as part of a proposed…
-
The parent company of one of the utilities that abandoned a nuclear power project in South Carolina says two of its top executives are retiring. The moves…