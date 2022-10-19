Salisbury man accused in Livingstone College shooting

A man who was shot during a weekend concert at a North Carolina college has been identified as a suspected shooter and is now facing charges, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting took place Saturday during a performance featuring rapper Asian Doll at Livingstone College in Salisbury. Police are also asking for help identifying another person of interest.

Salisbury police obtained a warrant charging Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, of Salisbury with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property and possession of a firearm by a felon, the department said.

Kelly, who is not a Livingstone student, was still being treated for his injury on Tuesday afternoon, Salisbury Police Capt. P.J. Smith said at a news conference.

"He was one of the male victims that was involved," Smith said. "He was one of the victims that was shot and also identified as a shooter."

Livingstone President Dr. Anthony Davis said the school officials will meet with safety experts next week to discuss measures to improve campus protocols.

“One thing we will not do is close our gates and doors because that would be irresponsible," he said. "Because Livingstone College is a beacon of hope for many people in the Westin community and so our doors will continue to hang our welcome hinges, but we will make sure that we’re able to do that safely."

Livingstone had seven police officers on-site at the concert, Davis said.

Officers were called to the campus at around 11 p.m. Saturday and found people shot and others who had been hurt as concertgoers fled the gunfire, city officials said in a statement.

Video footage from the event shows that a fight broke out while Asian Doll was on stage.

Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, and officials also identified a woman who had a superficial wound to her neck, Smith said. None of the victims' injuries were considered life-threatening, he said.

Livingstone is a private, historically Black school. Salisbury is about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The full press conference is here: