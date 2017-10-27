© 2020 WFAE
Jonas Gahr Støre: As A Rule, Should Diplomats Talk To Everyone?

Published October 27, 2017 at 8:36 AM EDT

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Dialogue And Exchange.

About Jonas Gahr Støre's TED Talk

As Foreign Minister of Norway, engaging in difficult and intense diplomatic negotiations was part of Jonas Gahr Støre's job. He learned that dialogue is a strategy of strength, not one of weakness.

About Jonas Gahr Støre

Jonas Gahr Støre is the former Minister of Foreign Affairs for Norway. In that role, his job was to represent Norway in the international community. He is currently a member of the Norwegian Parliament and the leader of the Labour Party. Støre is also the former Minister of Health and Care for Norway, former Executive Director of the World Health Organization, and former Secretary General of the Norwegian Red Cross.

