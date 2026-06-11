U.S. launches second day of Iran strikes. And, World Cup facts to know before kickoff

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The United States launched another round of airstrikes on Iran this morning, after President Trump said Iran was taking "too long to negotiate." The strikes targeted several sites along Iran's coast, including military facilities in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it retaliated with its own fire on 18 U.S. sites in the region, naming military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. So far, there have been no reports of damage or casualties. Efforts to negotiate an end to the war remain in limbo.

Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Motorists ride past a giant banner depicting Iranian missiles and a sword belonging to Imam Ali, the first Imam of the Shiites, at the Vanak Square in Tehran on June 10, 2026.

🎧 It is difficult to make a definitive call on whether this escalation between the U.S. and Iran will lead to full-scale fighting, NPR's Greg Myre tells Up First. For two consecutive nights, there have been U.S. attacks on Iran, and the president says there will be more tonight if Iran doesn't agree to a deal.

Rising gasoline prices, fueled by the U.S. war with Iran, have driven inflation to its highest level in more than three years. A report released yesterday by the Labor Department showed consumer prices in May were up 4.2% from a year ago. That is the largest annual increase since April 2023.

🎧 Americans' wages, on average, have not kept pace with rising prices. The Labor Department says average wages have increased by only 3.4% over the last year. NPR's Scott Horsley says this is an unfortunate turn of events because, for most of the last three years, workers saw real improvement in their buying power because wages were rising faster than prices. The Federal Reserve typically addresses inflation by raising interest rates or keeping them high. But Trump has been demanding lower interest rates, which presents a challenge for new Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh as he prepares for his first rate-setting meeting next week. Horsley says he believes interest rates will likely remain elevated for an extended period.

In just a few hours, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off, drawing billions of viewers to the world's biggest sporting event. Mexico will compete against South Africa in the opening match in Mexico City. The lead-up to the tournament has been marked by intense geopolitical tensions, as well as protests in Mexico City, which could disrupt some events.

🎧 Those with grievances against the Mexican government have taken to the streets, NPR's Eyder Peralta says. Electric company workers, sex workers and families of missing persons are making their voices heard. A major teachers' union has set up a protest camp on the outskirts of the main square, threatening to bring their demonstrations directly to Estadio Azteca, where the opening game will be held. This year's World Cup also marks the first time a host country is welcoming a team from a country with which they are at war. Iran is scheduled to play in LA next week. The Iranian national team originally planned to hold its training camp in Tucson, Ariz., but the U.S. said they weren't welcome. Iran relocated their camp to Tijuana. The U.S. also refused entry to an Iraqi team photographer, held one of their star players in immigration for hours and denied access to a Somalian referee.

NPR's Eyder Peralta says. Electric company workers, sex workers and families of missing persons are making their voices heard. A major teachers' union has set up a protest camp on the outskirts of the main square, threatening to bring their demonstrations directly to Estadio Azteca, where the opening game will be held. This year's World Cup also marks the first time a host country is welcoming a team from a country with which they are at war. Iran is scheduled to play in LA next week. The Iranian national team originally planned to hold its training camp in Tucson, Ariz., but the U.S. said they weren't welcome. Iran relocated their camp to Tijuana. The U.S. also refused entry to an Iraqi team photographer, held one of their star players in immigration for hours and denied access to a Somalian referee. ➡️ With a record 48 teams and 1,248 players, there's an endless number of World Cup statistics to explore. Here are a few to get you started sounding like an expert.

there's an endless number of World Cup statistics to explore. Here are a few to get you started sounding like an expert. 📷 In Queens, New York, soccer is more than just a sport. As the 7 train, also known as the "International Express," runs through the borough, each stop passes through a different immigrant community, each with its own unique connection to the game. NPR's Jasmine Garsd took a Sunday journey along the 7 line to speak with local players and fans. See photos from her trip.

As the 7 train, also known as the "International Express," runs through the borough, each stop passes through a different immigrant community, each with its own unique connection to the game. NPR's Jasmine Garsd took a Sunday journey along the 7 line to speak with local players and fans. See photos from her trip. ➡️ Ahead of the matches, learn more about the origins of the World Cup and how it grew into the multibillion-dollar spectacle with this episode of Throughline.

Deep dive

Jenn Liv for NPR /

New student loan changes from last year's One Big Beautiful Bill Act will take effect on July 1. These adjustments will include the end of the short-lived Biden-era Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, the introduction of two new Republican-created repayment plans and stricter borrowing limits for some students. Given the volume of information and the fact that not every change will affect every borrower, NPR has developed a guide to help you understand the changes that may apply to you or someone you know.

🎓 One of the biggest changes taking effect is an expansion of the traditional Pell Grant for low-income students to include short-term workforce training. This expansion helps workers gain new skills, such as becoming a certified nursing assistant or welder, through federal assistance for training programs lasting 8 to 15 weeks.

🎓 The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program still exists. It will forgive your remaining student debt after 10 years if you work full-time in public service, such as nursing or teaching, and make 120 qualifying monthly payments.

🎓If you are enrolled in SAVE, you might have received a notice from the U.S. Department of Education about switching plans soon. Expect another message from your loan servicer, starting a roughly 90-day countdown. If you don't take action, the department will place you in one of the least flexible repayment plans.

What are your repayment options? Click here to evaluate a selection of plans and decide which is best suited to your needs.

Life advice

Hannah Churn for NPR /

Going on a couples trip can be exciting, but it can also feel like a lot of pressure. To ensure a smooth, rewarding and drama-free trip that satisfies both partners' needs, it's important to minimize stress as much as possible and to accept that disagreements may happen. Life Kit consulted experienced couples therapists — one of whom is also a travel adviser for couples — and a financial coach to learn how to organize a trip that leaves both partners feeling connected, refreshed, and eager to plan the next adventure. Here's what they said:

🏖️ Decide why you are going on the trip and how you want to feel while you are there. Communicating this will help eliminate mismatched expectations and plans.

🏖️ If you want to avoid arguing with your partner about finances while on vacation, try to pay for as much of the trip in advance as possible.

🏖️ As your trip comes to an end, take a moment to reflect on the experiences you and your partner shared. To keep the good vibes alive, discuss the highlights of your trip and brainstorm ways to incorporate those elements into your everyday life.

For additional guidance on how to have a successful couples trip, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Eric Lee for NPR / Shaun Byrnes, 83, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam, arrives for an interview near Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on Monday, June 8, 2026. Public Citizen, representing Byrnes and other veterans, are suing the Trump administration to block construction of the proposed Triumphal Arch in Memorial Circle. (Eric Lee for NPR)

Three Vietnam War veterans are suing to stop the Trump administration from building an arch near the Arlington National Cemetery, where 400,000 service members, veterans and their relatives are laid to rest. Elon Musk's SpaceX aims to raise $75 billion in its initial public offering. The listing price is expected to be revealed today, and the stock is anticipated to start trading publicly on Friday. The Food and Drug Administration gave final approval to a new sunscreen chemical for the first time in more than 25 years. Researchers say the chemical, called bemotrizinol, offers better protection than other ultraviolet filters. (via WXXI)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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