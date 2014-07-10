Rejoice! Chocodiles Are Back

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is Chocodile.

The Chocodile is part of an American comeback story. Hostess, the snack food company that makes the legendary yellow spongy Twinkie, was saved from bankruptcy last year.

MONTAGNE: In June, the company got a new CEO, and this week, it announced the return of the Chocodile.

INSKEEP: For years the chocolate covered Twinkies were only available in a few markets, prompting a black market of Chocodiles at crazy markups. A box on eBay was once listed for $90.

MONTAGNE: William Toler, Hostess' new CEO, said in a statement, in the past, Chocodiles seemed to be shrouded as much in mystery as in chocolate, inspiring an obsession among fans that was truly the stuff of legends.

And now they're going to try to cash in - although, I don't know if they're going to be able to charge 90 bucks. Anyway, it's the stuff of impulse buys and of midnight snacks.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

I'm going to go grab a Chocodile.