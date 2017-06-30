Week In The News: Global Cyber Attacks, Health Care, Travel Ban

GOP healthcare plans on hold, cyberattacks go global, a partial travel ban is on. Our weekly news round table goes behind the headlines.

A big week on so many fronts, and we’re talking – again – about tweets. Tweets from the president. In the Senate, US healthcare on the line and Republicans can’t pass a bill, yet. At the Supreme Court, a partial travel ban is ok’d, and the Trump administration jumps to impose it. A massive cyber-attack hits all over the world. And Donald Trump tweets a vulgar, ugly attack on two TV hosts. Tweets “psycho,” “crazy.” “low IQ,” “bleeding.” Our president. This hour, On Point: Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines. — Tom Ashbrook

Guests

Stephen Henderson, Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press. Host of Detroit Today on member station WDET. ( @SHendersonFreep)

Kimberly Atkins, chief Washington reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald. ( @KimberlyEAtkins)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. ( @JackBeattyNPR)

From Tom’s Reading List

New York Times: Global Ransomware Attack: What We Know and Don’t Know — “While the intended target is believed to be inside Ukraine, security researchers and law enforcement have yet to determine who the hackers are. The original Petya ransomware was developed and used by cybercriminals, and variations have been sold through dark web trading sites, which are accessible only by using browsers that mask a user’s identity, making it difficult for cybersecurity researchers to track.”

POLITICO: Republicans frustrated as their to-do list grows — “That brutal assessment of Senate Republicans’ reluctance to vote for their Obamacare replacement captures mounting frustration for GOP lawmakers. Five months into Donald Trump’s presidency, Hill Republicans are still struggling to make good on a host of their campaign promises because they’re warring with each other over the policy specifics.”

USA Today: Who can (and can’t) travel under the new travel ban — “President Trump’s first travel ban targeting majority Muslim countries in January unleashed chaos around the world, as foreigners were stopped from boarding flights overseas and detained or deported after reaching U.S. airports. That broad ban was quickly halted by federal courts. But at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, a scaled-down version goes into effect with the blessing of the Supreme Court.”

