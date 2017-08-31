How To Help After Harvey

A crisis can bring out the best in people … and the worst.

We see this on display as Harvey causes severe flooding in Texas and along the Gulf Coast. Many people have rushed to donate to disaster relief, but warnings about scams have also proliferated. How can you make sure your goodwill goes to help those in need?

Perhaps start here.

GUESTS

Michelle Singletary, Syndicated columnist of “The Color of Money” for The Washington Post.

Jacob Harold, President and CEO, GuideStar

Mari Kuraishi, Co-founder and president, GlobalGiving

Suzy DeFrancis, Chief Public Affairs Officer, American Red Cross

Jonathan Katz, Journalist; author, The Big Truck That Went By: How the World Came to Save Haiti and Left Behind a Disaster

