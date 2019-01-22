Doctor In Louisiana Offers Free Eye Exams To NFL Referees

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. An eye doctor in Louisiana is offering free eye exams - well, to a select group - NFL referees. Many in New Orleans believe their Saints lost a trip to the Super Bowl because of a missed pass interference penalty on Sunday. Louisiana Family Eyecare posted their offer on Facebook saying they don't want other fans to feel their pain. The Saints lost that game to the LA Rams. And listen to sports talk here in LA, and you'd think the ref's eyesight was just fine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.