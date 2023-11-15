Biden and Xi meet face-to-face after a fraught year

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted each other with a handshake on Wednesday as they met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative Conference – or APEC – at a grand estate south of San Francisco. It was the first meeting between the two leaders in over a year of heightened tensions between the two nations.

High on the agenda is the issue of lowering the strain between the two nations over military conflicts, drug trafficking, and artificial intelligence. The meeting also occurred against the backdrop of two major global conflicts – the war in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Not expected from the summit though is a long list of outcomes or even a joint leaders’ statement.

We get an analysis of the visit between President Biden and Xi with David Rennie, the Beijing bureau chief for The Economist and co-host of the “Drum Tower” podcast.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5