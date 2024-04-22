1A Record Club: Taylor Swift and 'The Tortured Poets Department'

She’s back with more music… in case you forgot about herfor a minute.

Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” at midnight on Friday. Like she did with her previous album, “Midnights”, she posted a surprise for fans a few hours later: 15 extra tracks on the album. That brings the total track listing to 31 songs.

Swift is prolific. She’s released four albums since 2020, plus f0ur re-recorded albums. Her Eras Tour sold out stadiums across the U.S. last year, and it continues through 2024. The hold Taylor Swift has on much of our popular consciousness defies comparison with other current artists.

Wheredoes Swift’s new album fit intoher catalog of music?And whydid she release it now,halfway throughher multi-year tour?

