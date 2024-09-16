Juanes: Tiny Desk Concert
This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.
From the moment Colombian superstar Juanes started singing “Nada Valgo Sin Tu Amor,” we know we were in for something special.
He usually performs in arenas and stadiums all over the Spanish speaking world, but he brought his intensely personal songs to the Tiny Desk — and none of them lost their power of speaking directly to the heart.
A highpoint for me was when he converted his popular song “La Luz” into a Dominican merengue, complete with crowd singalong. But what brought the house down was his surprise encore of “A Dios Le Pido,” proving this performance celebrates the power of his artistry and the familiarity of his music in our lives.
SET LIST
- “Nada Valgo Sin Tu Amor”
- “Cecilia”
- “Mala Gente”
- “La Luz
- “A Dios Le Pido”
MUSICIANS
- Juanes: lead vocals, guitar
- Felipe Navia: bass
- Juan Pablo Daza: guitar
- Richard Bravo: percussion
- Marcelo Novati: drums
- Miguel Ortiz: trumpet
- Felipe Silva: tenor Sax
- Percy Recavarren: trombone
- Nicolle Horbath: vocals
- Daniel Olivero: vocals
- Emmanuel Briceño: keyboards, musical direction
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Estefania Mitre, Zayrha Rodriguez
- Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez
- Photographer: Virginia Lozano
- Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
