Charlotte-area school districts go remote, with a few closures
As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it will be closed Tuesday after this weekend’s snow, other school districts are also making adjustments.
- Union County Schools will also close to students and staff.
- But Cabarrus County, Gaston County, Iredell-Statesville and Catawba County Schools all plan to go remote, with students completing assignments at home.
- In South Carolina, Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York School District 1 will also be going remote.