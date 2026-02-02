© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-area school districts go remote, with a few closures

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:46 PM EST
Roads and sidewalks in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood were dusted with roughly a half inch of powdery snow from a winter storm on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Roads and sidewalks in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood were dusted with roughly a half inch of powdery snow from a winter storm on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it will be closed Tuesday after this weekend’s snow, other school districts are also making adjustments.

Education
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports