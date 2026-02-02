Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools cancels classes again on Tuesday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will cancel classes again Tuesday after this weekend’s historic snowstorm.

CMS says all district, school and work locations will be closed, and all before- and after-school activities will be cancelled.

“All CMS buildings will remain closed to allow our teams time to prepare schools and ensure safety,” said CMS Assistant Communications Officer Tom Miner. “This includes clearing ice and debris from school campuses, checking bus routes and secondary roadways, and confirming that schools are ready for reopening.”

The district won’t need to use a make-up instructional day.

It’ll be the seventh straight school day impacted by recent winter weather and the second school closure in a row. Last week, CMS closed school Monday, went remote Tuesday and Wednesday and delayed openings Thursday and Friday after last week’s ice storm. The previous Friday, Jan. 23, was also a teacher workday.

The district also says it’s moving its mid-year graduation ceremony to Feb. 12.