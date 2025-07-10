© 2025 WFAE

Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariff.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says his country will match any tariffs imposed on Brazil by President Trump. Trump threatened a 50% levy on Brazilian imports on Wednesday night, saying the country’s treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro — over charges of election interference — is wrong and the reason for the import tax threat.

For reaction from Brazil, host Asma Khalid speaks to NPR’s correspondent in Rio de Janeiro, Carrie Kahn.

Here & Now Newsroom