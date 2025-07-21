© 2025 WFAE

Ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro takes his album 'Blues Experience' on tour

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 21, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT

Click here for the original audio.

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro teamed up with Fleetwood Mac founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood for his album “Blues Experience,” which released last fall. He’s now out on tour.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s preview of the album with performances by Shimabukuro along with bassist Jackson Waldhoff from NPR’s New York studios in October 2024.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

