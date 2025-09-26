Watauga County to host public open house for new flood maps

Watauga County is hosting a public open house to review and discuss the latest update to flood hazard areas.

Residents will be able to drop in, learn about the changes, and ask questions o county and municipal employees. It’s the first update for the region’s floodplain maps since 2009.

The tool allows communities to know which areas have a high chance of flooding.

Boone Deputy Director of Planning and Inspections Brandon Wise says Helene didn’t have an impact on the updates.

“Helene was an extreme event that these maps aren't meant to take into account,” Wise says.

The open house meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga County Administration Building on Tuesday.