NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte sets aside $100K for households facing income loss amid CBP operation

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 21, 2025 at 3:51 PM EST
Shattered glass from U.S. citizen Willy Aceituno’s car window lay in the parking lot of a South Boulevard shopping center after CBP agents broke the window during an encounter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Shattered glass from U.S. citizen Willy Aceituno’s car window lay in the parking lot of a South Boulevard shopping center after CBP agents broke the window during an encounter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

The city of Charlotte has committed $100,000 to help households with rent and utilities in response to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation.

The city says the funds will support income-eligible families who have lost wages or faced other financial hardships as businesses have temporarily closed and many residents have stayed home out of fear.

Crisis Assistance Ministry will handle applications and distribute the funds to households. Community organizations — including the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, ourBRIDGE for Kids, the Latin American Coalition and the Carolina Migrant Network — will help identify families in need.

Those seeking assistance will need to provide proof of income, a Social Security number and a photo ID. The program launches Monday, Nov. 24.

