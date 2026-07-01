Baseball player Bobby Bonilla retired in 2001. Why is he still getting more than $1M per year from the Mets?

Every July 1, former Major League Baseball star Bobby Bonilla collects a $1.19-million check from his former team, the New York Mets. It’s more money than some of baseball’s current stars will make in a year, and Bonilla will continue getting the annual payments until 2035.

Kenny Malone, co-host of NPR’s Planet Money podcast, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss one of the strangest contracts in baseball history.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR