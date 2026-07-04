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Adam Weiner of rock band Low Cut Connie talks about their album, 'Livin' in the USA'

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Dave Mistich
Published July 4, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT

Adam Weiner of the group Low Cut Connie tells NPR's Scott Simon about the new album, "Livin in the USA."

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition SaturdayMusic
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Dave Mistich
Originally from Washington, W.Va., Dave Mistich joined NPR part-time as an associate producer for the Newcast unit in September 2019 — after nearly a decade of filing stories for the network as a Member station reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In July 2021, he also joined the Newsdesk as a part-time reporter.