Stokes planning board backs pause on data center development

The Stokes County Planning Board is recommending a six-month moratorium on data center development.

The board voted 6-1 to recommend the pause, with members saying the county needs more time to study potential environmental and safety concerns raised by residents before moving forward.

The moratorium would likely impact the development of Project Delta, a controversial hyperscale data center planned for Walnut Cove.

The decision ultimately isn’t up to the board though — county commissioners must sign off before the measure can go into effect.

The commission previously rejected the planning board’s recommendations when Project Delta first came up for a vote in January. Members approved a zoning change clearing the way for the facility, but it was later voided after a legal challenge. The developer has since taken steps to reapply.

Commissioners are expected to consider the moratorium recommendation at a meeting Monday at 6 p.m.