The Cabarrus County School Board of Education sets standards, policy and goals for the district, hires the superintendent, approves the budget, ensures accountability for student achievement and oversees instructional materials and curriculum. The Board consists of seven members who serve staggered four-year terms. There are three seats on the board that are up for election this year.

In 2023, the state legislature changed the Cabarrus County Board of Education elections to be partisan. Starting in 2024, candidate parties appeared on the ballot. Voters can select up to three candidates for three open slots.

Cabarrus County is one of the fastest growing regions in the state. It has the state's eighth-largest school district. There are approximately 35,200 students in the district's 44 schools, a 12% increase from 2015. The white student population dropped over 30% in 15 years and makes up 39.5% of students. Twenty-three percent of students are African American, almost 20% are Latino and 12% are Asian. More than 15% of county residents now speak a language other than English at home. Key issues include teacher pay and retention, adequate investment in school facilities (including reducing overcrowding in the northwestern part of the county) and workforce readiness of students.

Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education (select up to 3)

Pam Escobar

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 49

Previous experience in elected office: Cabarrus County School Board (2022-present)

Occupation: Communications specialist and podcaster

Description:

Escobar is running for reelection. Her website lists her top concern as ensuring a strong public education. She is "most concerned about the quality of kids' education, teacher retention, and managing our district's growth." She says she questions like a former journalist. She believes that some of the best schools in the country are in Cabarrus County but that she wants to "make sure our School Board is looking out for all kids in our district." When she was a board member, she says the county achieved its highest ever graduation rate of 91.7%

Other personal:

Escobar is married and the mother of two daughters who "started in Cabarrus County schools in kindergarten." She is a former WBTV reporter and currently hosts a podcast for SHARE Charlotte, a well-known Mecklenburg County nonprofit, called Do Good Charlotte, which highlights local charities. She is also the "lead communications specialist" for the town of Huntersville. She calls herself "a Mama Bear, who puts kids first." Escobar is half-Mexican. She received a bachelor's degree in political science and Latin American studies from Tufts University and a master's in journalism from Syracuse University.

Candidate Website

William L. Barbee

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 76

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Realtor

Description:

According to Barbee's campaign website, his top issues are supporting teachers and staff; promoting strong core academics; enabling "safe, orderly, and respectful" schools; supporting parental involvement and transparency; preparing students for "real life"; budgeting taxpayer dollars responsibly; and supporting a balanced approach to student well-being.

Other personal:

Barbee is a realtor and owner of ReMax Action Properties. He and his wife, Sharon, have a daughter and granddaughter. Barbee attended Thomas Edison State University.

Candidate Social Media

Mishell Williams

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 43

Previous experience in elected office: None; previously ran unsuccessfully for school board

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Description:

On her website, Williams lists her top priority for public education as supporting "the whole child." She believes the focus should be on a child's "cognitive, social-emotional, physical, mental, and academic development." In an article with the Daily Kos Community, Williams said she also believes "families deserve transparency and a real seat at the table.”

Other personal:

Williams is a wife and mother of three children. She says she is a PTO board member, a certified teacher and a parent of Cabarrus County students. In a 2024 survey with The Election Hub, she said, "I hold a Bachelor's and Masters degree in Education and have taught in the inner city of Cleveland, Ohio and Charlotte."

Candidate Social Media

Courtney Steinberg

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 40s

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Unable to verify

Description:

Through her Facebook page, Steinberg advocates for better public education funding. She specifically wanted funding for the Leandro decision, which was overturned in April. Steinberg attended the "Kids Over Corporations" rally on May 1 in Raleigh that was organized by the North Carolina Association of Educators.

Other personal:

Steinberg has a young son. We were unable to find additional information about her.

Candidate Social Media

Robert Kirk

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 73

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Nonprofit director; former Chief of Staff, Cabarrus County Schools; former principal, assistant principal, teacher

Description:

Kirk's campaign website lists the following top three priority issues: 1) lack of elementary capacity in the western part of the county; 2) the need to formalize a Board of Education plan for "near-future" needs; 3) the need to be competitive with neighboring counties for teacher recruitment and retention. Additionally, he lists the following issues: implementing preventative maintenance for school buildings; thinking about resources needed for long-term population growth; following federal and state laws regarding transgender athletes; marking students as absent if they choose not to attend school "irrespective of reason"; providing age-appropriate library books.

Other personal:

Kirk was born in the United States, but he was raised in Brazil. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. Kirk has lived in Cabarrus County for over 25 years and was principal at the county’s Glenn Center. He is Director of Growth and Expansion at the Dream on 3 nonprofit organization in Charlotte. He was previously Executive Director of the West Cabarrus YMCA and Chief of Staff for Cabarrus County Schools. He is endorsed by Chris Lowder, Cabarrus County Schools retired superintendent. Kirk has been married to Elizabeth Kirk for 52 years and has two children and six grandchildren. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and an Ed.D. in Education and Leadership in 2011 at Gardner-Webb University.

Candidate Social Media

Bubba Hartsell

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age: 41

Previous experience in elected office: None; ran unsuccessfully as an at-large Cabarrus County School Board candidate (2024)

Occupation: Realtor

Description:

According to Hartsell's campaign Facebook page, his top issues are student academic growth, improved teacher/support staff pay, social and emotional support, proper training for employees, better support for extracurricular programs, community engagement and parental rights and support. He recently posted on Facebook "PSA: men do not belong in the women's bathroom or in women's sports. I will fight for our children and teachers to make Cabarrus County Schools the best it can be."

Other personal:

Hartsell earned his real estate commission in 2019. He is a real estate broker with eXp Realty and he is also an N.C. Department of Public Safety assistant team leader. He previously worked as a special education instructional assistant and was a wrestling coach and football coach at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School. He was the chairman of the Cabarrus County Young Republicans. Hartsell and his wife, Victoria, have two children. Hartsell went to Northwest Cabarrus High School and studied at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.