Members of the N.C. House serve two-year terms and must be at least 21 years old, a qualified voter of the state and a district resident for one year before the election. They vote on legislation, serve on committees and help shape the state budget alongside their Senate counterparts.

District 73 is located in Cabarrus County, encompassing suburban and small-town communities northeast of Charlotte.

Incumbent Jonathan Almond ran unopposed in the Republican primary. On the Democratic side, primary candidate Kim DeLaney passed away in January 2026, leaving Thomas Monks as the sole Democratic nominee without a contested primary. Key issues include inflation and cost-of-living relief as well as public education funding.

N.C. House of Representatives 73 Candidates

Jonathan Almond

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 40

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives District 73 (2024-present)

Occupation: Financial controller

Description:

Almond is seeking his second term in the N.C. House. His top issues include economic relief from inflation, stronger law and immigration enforcement, and special education, an issue he says is personal given his twin sons' special needs. He states, "Inflation is crushing working class families at the grocery store, the gas station and on their property tax bills" and says the state must "bring back law and order" amid rising crime. He also advocates for parental choice on medical intervention, particularly for vaccines, and also says "we cannot allow minors or other adults to facilitate genital mutilation hormone therapy on our children." He was the first primary sponsor of 13 bills in the most recent legislative session including bills to prevent local schools from providing ultra-processed foods, to allow ivermectin to be dispensed without a prescription, and to exempt children from vaccination and immunization requirements.

Other personal:

Almond was born in Charlotte and attended Piedmont High School in Monroe. He is the controller of a restaurant management group in the Concord area. He and his wife have been married for over 10 years and have three children, including twin boys. He is a Christian and has cited his faith as central to his political philosophy. He holds a bachelor's in accounting from UNC Charlotte.

Candidate Website

Thomas J. Monks

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 32

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Marketing coordinator

Description:

Monks' top issues include public school funding, election integrity and voter access, disaster preparedness and affordability of healthcare, housing and everyday costs. He says he doesn't "believe in drawing hard lines on issues" and describes his approach to policy as one built through listening and common ground rather than a fixed personal agenda. The Cabarrus Compass reported that Monks named affordability as as the top issue facing the district, citing residents being priced out of "the places they've called home for generations."

Other personal:

Monks was born in Florida and raised in N.C. He attended Sun Valley High School and returned to N.C. in 2015 and purchased a home in Concord with his mother, with whom he lives and has helped plan for her retirement. He is a marketing coordinator at UNC Charlotte School of Professional Studies. Monks has a bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University.