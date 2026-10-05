Members of the N.C. House serve two-year terms and must be at least 21 years old, a qualified voter of the state, and a district resident for one year before the election. They vote on legislation, serve on committees, and help shape the state budget alongside their Senate counterparts.

District 82 is in Cabarrus County, covering a mix of suburban Concord/Harrisburg-area communities and more rural parts of the county.

Incumbent Brian Echevarria faces Democrat Chris Bishopp in November. Echevarria has focused on property tax relief and immigration policy for documented immigrants, while Bishopp has emphasized public school investment and opposition to unchecked voucher expansion, along with affordability and healthcare access.

N.C. House of Representatives 82 Candidates

Brian Echevarria

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: Approximately 40s

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives (2024-present)

Occupation: Financial advisor

Description:

Echevarria is seeking his second term in the N.C. House. His top issues include reducing property taxes; family-centered policy across finances, education and safety; expanding opportunity for documented immigrants; and accountable, transparent government. He says "family is our story, which must be accounted for to have a good government," and describes his ideal relationship between the governor and legislature as "respectful, kind and adversarial." Enlace Latino NC reported that Echevarria has made reducing property taxes a legislative priority, saying rising taxes are "crushing people" and threatening to force longtime residents from their homes. He introduced the bill that put the current local tax referendum question on the ballot statewide. He also sponsored a bill to switch Cabarrus County municipal elections (e.g., mayor, city council) from nonpartisan to partisan. Echevarria was one of five N.C. House members present for 100% of the votes in the most recent legislative session.

Other personal:

Echevarria is from Hialeah, Florida, and lives in Harrisburg. He was the former chair of the Cabarrus County GOP and is the only Hispanic member of the N.C. House. He is married with children and has spoken about caring for his aging parents. He lists his wife, Cynthia, as his legislative assistant on the General Assembly website. He attended Florida State University.

Candidate Website

Chris Bishopp

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 65

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Former air traffic controller

Description:

Bishopp's top issues include increased investment in public schools and opposition to unchecked school voucher expansion; affordability of housing, utilities and everyday costs; and expanding access to affordable healthcare, including mental and behavioral health services. His website states that North Carolina's future "starts with strong public schools that give every student a real path forward" and that economic growth "should lift local families, not leave them behind." Bishopp has been endorsed by Carolina Forward, VoteVets and Planned Parenthood Votes South Atlantic.

Other personal:

Bishopp is from Saugerties, N.Y., and attended Saugerties High School. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and a former employee of the Federal Aviation Administration. He was an air traffic controller for many years and was the Legislative Representative for the Greensboro Air Traffic Control Tower. He has a bachelor's from UNC Chapel Hill and an MPA from Georgia College.