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Honda Aircraft delays Echelon delivery due to supply chain issues

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 6, 2026 at 9:06 AM EDT
HondaJet Echelon
Courtesy Honda Aircraft Company
The HondaJet Echelon seats up to 11 occupants and is capable of nonstop transcontinental flight.

The Honda Aircraft Company is delaying delivery of its Echelon jet. The Greensboro-based subsidiary of Honda revealed the name and key milestones for Echelon in 2023.

Officials said the first-of-its-kind light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight would be ready for takeoff three years later and delivered in 2028. Recently, the company announced that both milestones would be delayed by a few years due to supply chain setbacks.

Par for the course, says Molly McMillin. She’s managing editor for Business Aviation with Aviation Week. She says even though supply issues are much better than they were during COVID, there are still hiccups.

"You know, as the old joke goes, how many parts does it take to build an airplane?" she says. "Well, all of them. So you, even though your problems aren't as many or as complicated, it still takes all of the parts to show up, so you can get an airplane out the door."

McMillin adds that certification is also a long process. By way of example, she says the now well-known HondaJet began as a top-secret project in Japan back in 1985. They debuted the prototype 20 years later, with first deliveries in 2015.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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