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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County should wait for CMS law enforcement probes and audits to conclude before asking questions, manager says

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 6, 2026 at 9:47 PM EDT
Mecklenburg Commissioners Mark Jerrell (left) and Arthur Griffin discuss the county's role in asking questions of CMS
Mecklenburg Commissioners Mark Jerrell (left) and Arthur Griffin discuss the county's role in asking questions of CMS

Mecklenburg County Manager Michael Bryant told County Commissioners on Tuesday that they should wait until investigations into Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are finished before the county begins asking its own questions about financial irregularities.

The county gives CMS $700 million annually, which is about 35% of the county’s operating budget.

Former Superintendent Crystal Hill has alleged that board member Stephanie Sneed kept her in the dark in order to steer a $30,000 a month subcontract to a political ally.

There are now multiple investigations into CMS, by the State Bureau of Investigation, the state auditor, the Department of Public Instruction and the FBI.

Bryant said the county could in theory conduct its own review, but he said he doesn’t have confidence in CMS to be transparent.

“I have more confidence and credibility in the information that I will receive from the state auditor’s office, DPI and SBI than simply requesting financial information from our CMS colleagues,” Bryant said.

County Commissioner Arthur Griffin asked for the county to do more, commissioners said no. They want to wait for state agencies and law enforcement to go first.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison