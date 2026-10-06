Mecklenburg County should wait for CMS law enforcement probes and audits to conclude before asking questions, manager says

Mecklenburg County Manager Michael Bryant told County Commissioners on Tuesday that they should wait until investigations into Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are finished before the county begins asking its own questions about financial irregularities.

The county gives CMS $700 million annually, which is about 35% of the county’s operating budget.

Former Superintendent Crystal Hill has alleged that board member Stephanie Sneed kept her in the dark in order to steer a $30,000 a month subcontract to a political ally.

There are now multiple investigations into CMS, by the State Bureau of Investigation, the state auditor, the Department of Public Instruction and the FBI.

Bryant said the county could in theory conduct its own review, but he said he doesn’t have confidence in CMS to be transparent.

“I have more confidence and credibility in the information that I will receive from the state auditor’s office, DPI and SBI than simply requesting financial information from our CMS colleagues,” Bryant said.

County Commissioner Arthur Griffin asked for the county to do more, commissioners said no. They want to wait for state agencies and law enforcement to go first.