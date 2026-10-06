State audit details dire financial situation in Ronda

A new state audit paints a dire picture of Ronda’s finances weeks after town leaders voted to dissolve its charter.

The investigation from State Auditor Dave Boliek’s office found the Wilkes County town routinely spent more than it brought in, and drained much of its reserves to keep paying its bills.

Auditors found past-due invoices and said grant money intended for water projects had been used to cover day-to-day expenses.

Investigators also flagged dozens of credit card purchases they say lacked enough documentation to show they were for legitimate town business. But the office says it found no evidence of significant fraud.

The auditor is recommending town leaders follow state guidance on dissolution — a process they voted to begin last month.