U.S. House District 6 is in central North Carolina and encompasses all of Davidson, Davie and Rowan counties and parts of Forsyth and Cabarrus counties.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives serve two-year terms. They must be at least 25 years old, a citizen of the U.S. for seven years and live in the state they represent. They cast votes on bills, serve on committees, draft laws and focus on policy issues that are of interest to themselves or their constituents. Other high-level tasks of the U.S. House include funding government programs and oversight of the executive branch.

The seat is held by Republican Addison McDowell. He faces the Democratic mayor of High Point, Cyril Jefferson. This race features two of the youngest candidates running for U.S. Congress in North Carolina. As of June 2026, McDowell has raised more than $1 million for his campaign versus Jefferson’s $157,000. The Cook Political Report estimates that this district leans Republican by 9 percentage points.

U.S. House of Representatives (NC-6) Candidates

Addison McDowell

Addison McDowell

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 32

Previous experience in elected office: U.S. House of Representatives (2025 - present)

Occupation: U.S. Congressman

Description:

McDowell's top priorities are border security, defending the 2nd Amendment, “banning abortion” and "stand[ing] with crypto.” He says he also wants to "ease the burden of child-bearing for women and families," prevent "burdensome government regulation and opposing efforts to create central bank digital currencies" and "oppose all attempts to federalize elections.” McDowell stated that the loss of his younger brother to a fentanyl overdose motivated him to run for Congress. He has sponsored legislation that aims "to provide research on, and services for, individuals with clinical mental health complications following a pregnancy loss" and "to require the imposition of visa sanctions with respect to each foreign person the President determines has performed or otherwise facilitated chemical or surgical mutilations of United States minors." He currently serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure, the Natural Resources and the Budget Committees.

Other personal:

McDowell is from Lexington, N.C. He previously worked on the Congressional staffs of (now U.S. Sen.) Ted Budd and U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson. Prior to running for Congress, he was a former lobbyist for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. McDowell has a wife and two daughters, who live in Davie County. He has a bachelor’s in political science and government from UNC Charlotte.

Candidate Website

Cyril Jefferson

Cyril Jefferson

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 34

Previous experience in elected office: High Point City Mayor (2023 - present); High Point City Council Ward 1 (2019 - 2023)

Occupation: Mayor of High Point; Founder of Change Often, a consulting firm for nonprofits and philanthropic organizations

Description:

Jefferson's top issues are affordability, "healthcare & hunger relief," safeguarding democracy, "education & workforce development" and "economic development & infrastructure." He aspires to "oppose reckless tariffs," "fight back against excessive junk fees and corporate price gouging," "lower prescription drug prices by expanding Medicare's negotiating power," keep "government out of the doctor's office" and "expand affordable childcare so parents can work.”

Other personal:

Jefferson is the mayor of High Point and was a city council member there. He was formerly a music teacher and high school band director. He is married and the father of two. Jefferson has a bachelor's degree from North Carolina A&T State University.