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Democratic Senate nominee Roy Cooper visits Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published October 8, 2026 at 5:29 PM EDT
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
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Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
Rachel Moody / WFDD
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
2 of 6  — 261008ROYCOOPER-11.jpg
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
Rachel Moody / WFDD
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
3 of 6  — 261008ROYCOOPER-34.jpg
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
Rachel Moody / WFDD
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
4 of 6  — 261008ROYCOOPER-6.jpg
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
Rachel Moody / WFDD
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
5 of 6  — 261008ROYCOOPER-38.jpg
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
Rachel Moody / WFDD
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
6 of 6  — 261008ROYCOOPER-49.jpg
Roy Cooper spoke to an audience at Robert Hall on Thursday, October 8.
Rachel Moody / WFDD

Democratic Senate nominee Roy Cooper made a stop in Winston-Salem Thursday as part of his “Make Stuff Cost Less” campaign.

Cooper held his rally at Robert Hall downtown. Throughout the event, he emphasized supporting middle-class Americans struggling with the cost of living.

“I'm talking with people who are in the middle class and who are barely hanging on," Cooper said. "They need someone who will represent them, not the billionaires, not the big corporations that are already doing okay. Represent everyday people who are being left behind by this broken, chaotic Washington.”

For Cooper, bringing prices down includes ending the war in Iran, which has raised the cost of gas and fertilizer.

He also criticized his opponent Michael Whatley for his support of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which made cuts to Medicaid. Cooper highlighted his work across the aisle to expand the program when he was governor.

Although polling shows Cooper leading Whatley, he reminded attendees that North Carolina hasn’t elected a democrat to the Senate in nearly two decades.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody