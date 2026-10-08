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WS/FCS board candidate says he's still in race despite 'pulling back'

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 8, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT
Mike Klinetobe, a Republican candidate running for a District 2 seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, spoke at a school board meeting back in May.
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Mike Klinetobe, a Republican candidate running for a District 1 seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, spoke at a school board meeting back in May.

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidate has caused some confusion about whether he plans to stay in the race.

Mike Klinetobe is the lone Republican newcomer running in District 1.

But in a mass email this week, he announced that he was “pulling back” on his candidacy and endorsed his opponents: Democratic incumbents Trevonia Brown-Gaither and Alex Bohannon.

Now though, he says he meant he was “reassessing things,” not ending his campaign.

“It's not like, that I'm going to be putting up 50 more signs this evening," he told WFDD. "I'm not doing any of that kind of thing for, you know, the foreseeable future. That could change in a week from now.”

When asked why he shared that he was pulling back, Klinetobe said it’s in part because he thinks the district is in better shape now, with a new interim superintendent and audit advisory committee.

He also cited an alleged dispute with another candidate. Though that candidate denies the conflict.

Klinetobe’s name will appear on the ballot. He says if he’s elected, he’ll serve — but he’s still endorsing the two other candidates in his race.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz