Man killed in shooting involving law enforcement in Welcome

Davidson County officials say one man was killed in a shooting involving law enforcement over the weekend.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, 49-year-old Larry Wayne Tate Jr. was shot in a Food Lion parking lot in Welcome on Sunday following a car chase with law enforcement.

According to a statement from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident "originated as a domestic situation.”

Six sheriff’s deputies and one state highway patrol trooper who were involved have all been placed on administrative leave.

No officers were injured.

Both law enforcement agencies requested SBI conduct an independent investigation into the incident, as is customary for officer-involved shootings.

Once the investigation is complete, SBI will send the case to the Davidson County District Attorney for review.