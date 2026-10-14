Poll: Democrats show gains in North Carolina races, while voters worry about money

This coverage is also made possible through a partnership between BPR and Grist, a nonprofit environmental media organization.

The latest poll, from independent think tank Carolina Forward, shows former Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, leading Republican Michael Whatley by double digits in the U.S. Senate race. The poll also indicates that voters are leaning toward Democrats in many statehouse races. It cites a connection between the leftward shift and the decline in President Donald Trump’s job approval ratings.

Regardless of party, the poll also shows voters are worried about the lack of affordability above all else, as the nation closes in on midterm elections in November.

Whatley’s campaign has been beleaguered with accusations that the candidate — who has been called the Helene “ recovery czar” — has not done enough to help the region access the federal funding it needs to recover from the climate disaster. Cooper's gain in the polls is happening as the Republican Party pulls funding and ads from Whatley’s campaign. At a recent campaign stop in Gastonia, Trump joked about pulling federal FEMA aid from North Carolina should Whatley lose his seat.

Aside from political races, the poll also shows high levels of concern about healthcare access, energy costs, mass surveillance and corruption.

According to Rebekah Whilden, who directs Carolina Forward, the voters’ primary concern is the economy. She says the poll is a snapshot in time, but reflects long-term struggles.

“Affordability is one of the number one issues across the state, especially in Western North Carolina,” said Whilden, who is from Asheville. “Which makes sense because of Hurricane Helene funding, and so many families still struggling to get the funding that they deserve.”

Meanwhile, the Cook Political Report is tracking the race for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District. Currently, Cook is projecting a toss-up between Democrat Jamie Ager and GOP state Rep. Jennifer Balkcom. Balkcom stepped up to run after Chuck Edwards ended his reelection bid in the wake of congressional sanctions for harassment allegations.

Early voting starts today/October 15th. Election Day is November 3rd.